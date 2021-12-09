Morgan Stanley Acquires 5,824 Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 6.04% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.369 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

