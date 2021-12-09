More Coin Trading Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $78,530.94 and $1,747.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007322 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.