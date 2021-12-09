Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Raised by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 122.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,835 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $32,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO stock opened at $398.06 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $261.38 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

