Monument Capital Management Sells 217 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG stock opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.15 and a 200-day moving average of $220.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

