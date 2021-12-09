Monument Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Monument Capital Management increased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,371,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,803,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,057,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,238,000 after purchasing an additional 457,321 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,231,000 after purchasing an additional 658,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,951,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,434,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $191.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day moving average is $188.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

