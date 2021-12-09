Monument Capital Management Has $2.53 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $82.98 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $83.62. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

