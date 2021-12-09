Monument Capital Management Buys 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $411.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.13 and a 200 day moving average of $340.79. The company has a market capitalization of $429.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

