Monte Financial Group LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,544 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 4.0% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

