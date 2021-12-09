Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 566 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

