Monte Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,257,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

NYSE APD opened at $295.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

