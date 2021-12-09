MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $525.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.24.

MongoDB stock opened at $531.57 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $225,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $6,374,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

