Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MOMO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 129,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,063. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.66. Momo has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momo during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

