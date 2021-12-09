Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.32. 186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

