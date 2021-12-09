Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 6.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $178.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.