Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,127 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $51,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $283.40 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.72.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

