Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market cap of $14,266.35 and approximately $3.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00044390 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000126 BTC.

