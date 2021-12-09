MKM Partners Cuts Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $54.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 458,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,039. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -873.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

