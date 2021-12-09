Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

MCW stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

