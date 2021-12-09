Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches Market Cap of $13.53 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $13.53 million and $30,715.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $54.30 or 0.00113349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.17 or 0.08589685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00079164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.56 or 0.99821083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 249,069 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

