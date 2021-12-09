MIR COIN (MIR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22,789.00

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $22,789.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIR COIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00057047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.62 or 0.08610046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00060534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00079958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.93 or 0.99910899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002843 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir . MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

MIR COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.