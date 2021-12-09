Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,100 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $32.85. 2,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.