Minot Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 564.9% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 120.9% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 34.6% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.50 on Thursday, reaching $194.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

