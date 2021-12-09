Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $156.58. 32,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,309,170. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

