Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerva Surgical.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $5.59 on Monday. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

