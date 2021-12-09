Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MALRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Mineral Resources has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $44.85.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.