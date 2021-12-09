MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

MIND stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 69,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,034. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 629,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,693.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

