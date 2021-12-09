MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

NASDAQ MIND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.64. 69,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,034. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,693.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

