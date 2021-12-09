Milton C. Ault III Acquires 100,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ault Global by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ault Global by 484.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 368,440 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $544,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

