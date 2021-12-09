Millennium Management LLC Purchases 5,964 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $430,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crane by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crane by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crane by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.66. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.