Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.56% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 73,058 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $269.40 million, a P/E ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

