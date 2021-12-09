Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

