Millennium Management LLC Buys New Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 53,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $51.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

