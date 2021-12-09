Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 230,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 560,699 shares of company stock valued at $190,274,257 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.72. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

