Michael de Villiers Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,043.36).
LON AAU opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.69. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.58 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £42.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.
