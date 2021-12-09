Michael de Villiers Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Michael de Villiers purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($53,043.36).

LON AAU opened at GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.69. Ariana Resources plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.83 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 5.58 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £42.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.