Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MILE. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ MILE opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15. Metromile has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of Metromile stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metromile by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth about $301,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

