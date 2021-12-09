Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 340,056 shares.The stock last traded at $39.49 and had previously closed at $40.87.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Methanex by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 376,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Methanex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

