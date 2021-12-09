Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells C$152,736.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Shares of TSE MX opened at C$51.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.8600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MX. Barclays raised shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.