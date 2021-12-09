Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin Sells 2,320 Shares

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total transaction of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $324.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.33.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

