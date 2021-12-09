Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 171,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,621. The company has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

