Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLG. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $365.45. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.96. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.88 and a 12 month high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

