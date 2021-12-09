Merculet (MVP) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Merculet has a market cap of $1.98 million and $242,328.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056981 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,096.26 or 0.08567149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00079040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,722.23 or 0.99808954 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,113,550 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

