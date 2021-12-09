Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $43.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $46.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $46.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $178.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $180.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $168.07 million, with estimates ranging from $162.40 million to $174.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 147,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. 698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,076. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $520.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercantile Bank (MBWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.