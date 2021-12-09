Members Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 610 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.0% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $587.21. 13,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.28 and a 52 week high of $593.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.46.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.11.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

