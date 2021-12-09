Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLSPF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLSPF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. 828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,556. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

