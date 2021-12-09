Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Medallion Financial stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.83. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.58.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.