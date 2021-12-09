McNamara Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

