McNamara Financial Services Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 80,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.96.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

