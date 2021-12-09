McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.79. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.