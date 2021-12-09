McNamara Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 0.4% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 113,927 shares during the period.

PRF opened at $168.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $171.73.

