McNamara Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

